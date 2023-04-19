Agritech firm Arya.ag said Wednesday that loan disbursals through its fintech platform Aryadhan crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in financial year 2022-23.

With the objective of providing ‘financial inclusion through ease of finance’ to smallholders, Arya.ag’s built-in digital capabilities support their immediate liquidity requirements, enabling a good harvest season. Over the last 3 years, Arya.ag has been able to grow its loan disbursals from ₹281.63 crore in FY21 to ₹1,015.76 crore in FY23.

The core of Arya.ag’s strategy lies in digitizing stored produce into an electronic balance that can be offered as security for a loan, or sold at the click of a button. Borrowers can then avail of a loan on their produce without the need to sell it to generate cash flows with Arya.ag’s single-click agri loan, Insta-Loan.

Arya.ag also provides loans to Farmer Producer Organisations, Arya Mitr, with a Line of Credit to make quick and hassle-free payments to their farmers and input suppliers for any transactions. Arya.ag’s technology stack built on IoT, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, enables minimal transaction costs and an expedited turnaround time (TAT) for loan disbursements, making it a valuable offering for smallholders and FPOs who can fend off all distress and maximise the value of each grain, the company said

Anand Chandra, Co-Founder, Arya.ag says, “Our objective to attain cohesiveness between agricultural value chains, cutting-edge finance and technology to create a highly scalable offering continues to be our driving force. Our growth and profitability have further motivated us to reimagine the ecosystem. This milestone is a recognition of our efforts to further the financial inclusion of farmers into the formal economy.”

Also read Arya.ag posts higher volumes in FY22

With its unique phygital model, Arya.ag has been more relevant in near farm locations where banks are largely averse to lending, citing risk considerations. More than 98 per cent of all loans on Arya.ag are disbursed digitally, and the portfolio has near-zero NPAs. Arya.ag has also a public agri blockchain ledger and is now in the process of moving its loan operations onto the blockchain.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit