Campco to conduct virtual meet of growers through Zoom app

With the implementation of lockdown across the country, a majority of India is working from home and a significant portion of that workforce is using Zoom app for virtual meetings. While many in the corporate sector have been using this app, a farmers’ cooperative from Dakshina Kannada district is also making best use of this app.

SR Satishchandra, President of Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative) Ltd, told BusinessLine that he will use this app to address the grower-members of the cooperative on April 16. He has been conducting meetings with the members of the board of directors through this app.

Stating that the board of directors has representations from different parts of Karnataka and Kerala, Satishchandra said he used this app to interact with the board members. Rather than speaking to 16 members of the board separately over the phone on various issues related to the cooperative, this mode of communication helped him to communicate with them in an efficient and effective manner.

“It helped me take stock of the situation for the past fortnight and help plan for future,” he said.

The Campco President has scheduled a meeting with his staff members through Zoom app on Tuesday evening.

He said it is the duty of the cooperative to instil confidence amongst the grower-members at a time when the entire nation is under lockdown. In this regard, he said, the cooperative will hold a virtual meeting with its grower-members through Zoom app on April 16 between 6 pm and 7 pm. Around 500 grower-members from Karnataka and Kerala are expected to participate in it.

He said Campco will listen to the problems of the growers and to the solutions suggested by them in this meet. Such a meet will help the cooperative to sort out the problems of the farmers from its end, and help it consider some good suggestions from the growers’ end.

Such a meeting will also provide an opportunity to the participant on the ways to cooperate with the government, and help society and the poor in situations of crisis, he added.