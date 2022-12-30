Ch Srinivasa Rao has got a second term as the Director of National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM).

He was selected again by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on December 17, 2022.

He has been serving as the Director of the Hyderabad-based NAARM for the last five years.

An arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), NAARM is the main human resource engine for the institute.

Prior to this, Srinivasa Rao headed several ICAR institutes such as CRIDA (Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture). He was the Project Coordinator, AICRP (All India Coordinated Research Projects).

His areas of research include climate change, contingency planning, soil carbon sequestration, rainwater management, and rainfed mission development.