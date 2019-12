Onions prices continued to rise in many cities across the country, though the maximum recorded by government agencies on Saturday remained unchanged at Rs 165 a kilo. In Wayanad and Thiruvanthapuram, onion prices climbed Rs 5-10 a kilo from the Friday’s level.

Onions continued to be most affordable in Jhansi, but prices of the bulb shot up in Vijayawada. Here's a look at the cities where onion prices were the highest and the lowest on Saturday, December 7.

Compiled by V. Annapurani