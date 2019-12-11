DCM Shriram commissions distillery

Diversified firm DCM Shriram has commissioned 200 kilo litres per day distillery in its sugar plant at Ajbapur, Uttar Pradesh. Now, the total capacity of the distillery business stands at 350 klpd. It had commissioned a 150 klpd distillery in 2017-18 at Hariawan. The move is in line with the firm’s earlier commitment of commissioning the distillery capacity in phases over 18 months to provide stability to the sugar business, the company said, adding it has invested ₹300 crore in the expansion.