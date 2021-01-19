DeHaat raises $30 mn in C Series funding led by Prosus Ventures

Agtech firm DeHaat, which offers a range of services to farmers including distribution of inputs and customised farm advisory through its technology platform, has raised $30 million in Series C funding from investors led by Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures).

RTP Global co-invested in the latest round with participation from existing investors, Sequoia India, FMO, Omnivore and AgFunder, DeHaat said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The investment from marquee investors like Prosus Ventures, RTP Global and others is a strong validation of our goal to become the world’s largest farmer aggregator and will help us scale up in both size and scope,” said Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, DeHaat. With the Series C investment, the company plans to strengthen the technology platform and expand geographically to other parts of India.

Founded in 2012 and based in Gurgaon and Patna, DeHaat also provides farmers access to financial services and market linkages for selling their produce. With the aim to aggregate one crore Indian farmers while helping them to also increase their profitability, the platform integrates a digital marketplace with a rural network of last-mile service delivery centres and connects various agricultural companies with farmers.

DeHaat has experienced 3.5x annual growth over the past two years and has created a rural retail network of more than 1,300 DeHaat micro-entreprenuers for last mile delivery, serving more than 3.6 lakh farmers located across Bihar, UP, Jharkhand & Odisha.

With a strong 60-member tech team, DeHaat has developed various web and mobile interfaces that delivery transparency to farmers regarding associated agricultural input companies as well as bulk buyers of agricultural produce.

“Through its agricultural services offerings, DeHaat will have a major societal impact in India, improving the earning potential for Indian farmers and overall yield for the sector while also enabling micro-entrepreneurs all over the country, including in rural areas where there are often less income opportunities” said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of India Investments, Prosus Ventures.

Currently operating across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, DeHaat provides farmers with access to over 4,000 agricultural inputs, combined with AI-based customised crop advisory content of pest and disease management for major crops delivered via mobile app and call centres. The platform also aggregates corn, wheat, rice, bajra, fruits, and vegetables from farmers on its network and directly supplies to over 500 commodity bulk buyers, including retail chains, e-commerce players, FMCG giants, and SME food processors.