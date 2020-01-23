Farm ponds prove saviours in parched Pollachi

Roomba i7+: This robot can clean your floors like you do
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
After feeling the pinch of buying water to save his coconut trees for two years in a row, S Subramaniam, a farmer near Kinathukkadavu on the Coimbatore-Pollachi route consulted Marico Ltd, a private company that is spearheading water conservation initiatives in Pollachi region, and constructed a farm pond for harvesting rainwater.
This was in mid-2018. Subramaniam was one of the early beneficiaries of Marico's Water Stewardship Initiative. “We have not looked back since. There is enough water in the farm pond, the groundwater around one kilometre radius is showing signs of recharge and the water level in the two wells in my farmland has risen significantly. This is despite the fact that the area did not receive adequate rainfall during the last season,” he said.
Further away near Udumalpet, another farmer Prabhunathan pointed out that wells and borewells used to go dry by January-end as Udumalpet receives scanty rainfall. “I have managed this year as there is water in the farm pond created in August last. I will be able to manage till the next southwest monsoon season with this water as also from the well,” he said.
Udumalpet incidentally received just two spells of heavy rain last year.
Though farmers in the region were aware of the depleting water table and irregular spells, they never really bothered to conserve water earlier. “In the first place, we could not afford the cost of constructing farm ponds and we also needed some guidance,” said Gopalswamy, a coconut farmer near Pollachi.
Udayraj Prabhu, Executive Vice-President and Head (CSR), Marico Ltd, said that though several water conservation efforts were initiated by the company, the biggest pull was from construction of farm ponds. Eighty per cent of the cost of making the farm pond is borne by the company under the aegis of Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation and the balance by the farmer.
“Our efforts are aimed at making a difference in the lives of every stakeholder and making water available throughout the year to meet agricultural requirements. Over the last 2 -3 years, we have explored various ways of conserving water by building trenches, micro-irrigation, recharging borewells and acquifiers, de-silting of dams and so on,” Prabhu said.
Through this initiative, the company has completed building 61 farm ponds (with 6-crore-litre capacity) in and around Pollachi and is targeting 110 farm ponds with conservation capacity of 10.5 crore litres by the end of this fiscal.
“Our annual allocation for water conservation projects is ₹2 crore,” Prabhu said.
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...