Farm produce exports exceed $10 b in April-Oct

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Fuelled by the rising demand for Indian rice, exports of farm produce monitored by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) crossed the $10 billion mark during the April-October period this year, registering almost a 20 per cent growth over same period last year.
While basmati rice continues to be the largest exported farm produce, the robust demand for the cereals has pushed up the shipment of non-basmati rice.
The non-basmati rice, which overtook the shipments of buffalo meat in value terms during April-September period, is now seen bridging the gap with basmati rice.
In volumes, non-basmati shipments more than doubled to 6.12 million tonnes (mt)during April-October (2.81 mt in the same period last year), while basmati shipments were at 2.74 mt (2.05 mt).
Shipments of non-basmati could have been higher for the April-October period, but for the congestion in the main shipping port of Kakinada, said BV Krishna Rao, President of The Rice Exporters Association.
“There is robust demand for Indian rice. At present, there are 10 vessels waiting to be loaded at Kakinada,” Rao said.
Global supply constraints have fuelled a demand for Indian rice with new demand coming from countries such as China, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and African nations such as Cameroon, Congo, Mozambique and Madagascar among others. In volumes, the shipments of non-basmati have crossed six million tonnes.
“With fresh demand coming in, we expect the total exports to cross the targeted 10 million tonnes for non-basmati rice this financial year,” Rao said.
Other products that registered a growth during the period include groundnuts, pulses, processed vegetables, fresh fruits and vegetables, wheat and wheat products and fruit and vegetable seeds during the period.
Groundnut shipments were up 40 per cent in value at $298 million during the period, while pulses exports grew 30 per cent at $171 million.
Overall exports of Apeda products grew 26 per cent in rupee terms at ₹77,721 crore during April-October as compared to ₹61,847 crore in the same period last year.
Interestingly, the livestock product as a category that consists of buffalo meat, poultry and dairy products among others have seen a decline of about 10 per cent during the period.
Exports of dairy products witnessed a decline of 5 per cent to $162 million.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...