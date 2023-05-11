The deep depression over South-East Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone Mocha (pronounced as ‘Mokha’) and lay centred this morning (Thursday) practically stagnant located about 510 km West-South-West of Port Blair; 1,210 km South-South-West of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh); and 1,120 km South-South-West of Sittwe (Myanmar).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclone Mocha (a name contributed by Yemen after a port town on its coast) is likely to move to North-North-West over the Bay waters and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight of today (Wednesday).

Thereafter, it may start to recurve gradually, move to the opposite direction (North-North-East) from Friday morning, and intensify further into a very severe cyclone by the same evening over the Central Bay of Bengal.

Peak strength by Saturday

Mocha would have reached its peak intensity by Saturday evening. It may start to weaken slightly from Sunday morning and cross South-East Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 140-150 km/hr gusting to 165 km/hr, at higher levels than forecast.

Over mainland India, a trough runs from the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast to the cyclonic circulation associated with cyclone Mocha.

To the North-West of the country, a fresh but feeble western disturbance may hit the hill regions, after a predecessor is now busy steering the overall bearing and direction of the Bay of Bengal cyclone, and keeping away from the East Coast of India. On Thursday morning, this system was across Thimphu (Bhutan) and Dhaka (Bangladesh).

Western disturbance at play

This system will send out a limb lower down into the Bay and pluck away Mocha to the North-East, delayed by a day than anticipated, and carry it towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast for landfall over the next three to four days.

This phase will also witness its intensification as a very severe cyclone when it is expected to reach its peak intensity, as IMD has predicted.

The away-going cyclone will bring thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with light to moderate to scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during the next five days; over South Interior Karnataka and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (Thursday). Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe on the same day.

Rise in mercury, heat wave

Over North-East India, which lies near the path of the cyclone, isolated to scattered rainfall has been forecast during the next two days and scattered to fairly widespread during the subsequent two days.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Saturday and Monday, and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Sunday and Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Sunday.

The cyclone will also bring humid air and high temperature along the West Coast, which will, in turn, bring to bear hot and discomfort weather over Gujarat and Konkan during the next two days; over Odisha during the next five days; and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu from Saturday to Monday.

Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Bihar on Thursday; over West Bengal, Saurashtra, and Kutch until Friday; and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Saturday to Monday.