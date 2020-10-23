IMD: North-East monsoon may set in next week

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite's good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The 2020 North-East monsoon may set in the next five days by October 28 with predecessor South-West monsoon making a delayed onset and the typical westerly wind regime being replaced by seasonal north-easterly winds along and off the East Coast of India and the adjoining Bay of Bengal.
This pattern would be especially prominent as usual along and off the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The North-East monsoon rains may arrive over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala on October 28, it added.
Ahead of this, conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the erstwhile South-West Monsoon from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, the North and Central Arabian Sea, parts of Odisha and North Maharashtra during the next two days (early next week).
Subsequent two days into the week would see the system exiting West Bengal, Sikkim, Odsiha, Telangana, parts of the North-Eastern States, Andhra Pradesh and most of Maharashtra and the entire land in a process that has been delayed beyond the normal date of October 15 due to unseasonal rains over the South.
The North-East monsoon brings seasonal rains to the southern parts of Peninsular India, especially Tamil Nadu. It has lately been waiting to see the back of a prevailing depression, last in the series during the monsoon transition phase, over the North Bay of Bengal, followed by its landfall and further weakening over Bangladesh.
The IMD said on Friday afternoon that the depression was crossing the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts over the Sundarbans. It was forecast to track across 24 Parganas Districts of West Bengal and move over to Bangladesh by the evening as a depression.
Earlier, it had withdrawn the outlook for the depression to intensify into a deep depression due to the proximity of land from where it is located on Friday morning based, i.e. over the North-West Bay of Bengal off the West-Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.
