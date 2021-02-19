Indcoserve to sell cardamom flavoured tea through PDS outlets in TN

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Indcoserve, the apex body of the 16 cooperative tea factories called Indco factories in The Nilgiris, has brought new cheer to tea lovers in Tamil Nadu — they can now buy the unique aromatised cardamom flavoured tea at their ration shops at affordable prices. .
“This ‘Ooty Tea Yelakkai’ (Elachi tea) will soon be available along with our flagship brand ‘Ooty Tea’ in ration shops. We will introduce more varieties soon,” Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government and Chief Executive Officer of Indcoserve, said.
Also read: Subdued demand hits tea prices in Kochi auctions
“The supply to the ration shops and the stock position will be regularly monitored through a special mobile app developed by Indcoserve called ‘Ooty Tea’ which was launched by the Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) GR Chintala,” she said.
“We will use this mobile app for enhancing sales at all public distribution system outlets,” she disclosed.
“We have launched another mobile app called ‘INDCO@TEA’ to help our 30,000 small tea grower members rise to better trajectory with on-time information including green leaf price, payments due to them, field practices and weather pattern,” she said.
Appreciating the efforts of Indcoserve, Chintala said that this was the need of the hour as it would help increase productivity. He said that NABARD will focus on helping farmers meet their challenges and market their farm produce.
Highlighting the technical aspects of these apps, Indcoserve’s adviser and team-lead for this project Srinivasan Sreeram, explained how it would help improve profitability for farmers.
Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya, Indcoserve Chairman Sivakumar, General Manager M Akbar and Deputy General Manager Sankaranarayana Pillai urged farmers to benefit from the app.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...