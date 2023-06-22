The monsoon has advanced into some parts of Telangana and Odisha, remaining Andhra Pradesh, West-Central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of North-West Bay and plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar today, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update on Thursday said.

Cyclonic circulations

Cyclonic circulations over Central Uttar Pradesh (remnant of cyclone Biparjoy) and North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts under the watch of a helpful East-West shear zone of monsoon turbulence across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh combined to bring heavy rain over East and East-Central India, the South-East Peninsula, and North-West India on Wednesday.

Assam, Meghalaya thrashed

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls thrashed flood-stricken West Assam and Meghalaya, while it was heavy to very heavy over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh; and heavy over Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and South Interior Karnataka.

Monsoon advances

The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Ratnagiri (Maharashtra); Raichur (Karnataka); Khammam (Telangana), Malkangiri (Odisha); Paralakhemundi (Odisha); Haldia (West Bengal); Bokaro (Jharkhand); Patna, and Raxaul (Bihar). Conditions are favourable for its advance over more parts of the South Peninsula; remaining parts of Odisha, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar; and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.

More rain for Assam, Meghalaya

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall was forecast for West Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday to be followed by isolated heavy to very heavy rain on Friday. The hills of West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will also witness a similar pattern. Isolated heavy rain over Bihar will continue on Friday, as well as over Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal. Odisha will have an extended session of wet weather until Monday with isolated very heavy falls.

South, East-Central India

Over Central India, isolated heavy to very rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh from Friday to Monday; over Chhattisgarh from Saturday to Tuesday; and over Vidarbha on Sunday and Monday. In the South, isolated heavy rain is likely over South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on Thursday; Coastal Andhra Pradesh until Monday; Coastal Karnataka and Telangana until Tuesday; and Interior Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over West India, isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan and Goa from Friday to Tuesday; and over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday and Tuesday.

