mRube Accolades 2023 and Early Adopter Awards have been announced by Rubber Board for its e-market platform ‘mRube’, a natural rubber market for trading different grades.

The mRube Accolades 2023 includes ₹1 lakh and a citation for each category of best performers of ‘mRube’ from June 2022 to March 2023.

The winners of mRube Accolades 2023 are MRF Ltd (Tyre sector), Rubfila International Ltd (Non-Tyre sector), Manimalayar Rubbers Pvt Ltd (Dealer), Kavanar Latex Ltd (Processor), Jalebasa Rubber Producers Society, Tripura (RPS in NE region), and Kaippattoor Rubber Producers Society, Ernakulam (RPS in the non-NE region).

Apart from mRube Accolades, early Adopter Awards are also declared for ‘mRube’ participants who transacted a minimum quantity of 500 tonnes of natural rubber through this platform from June 2022 to March 2023.

The winners of Early Adopter Awards are Mittal Associates, New Delhi; Lissy Rubbers Pvt Ltd, Kothamangalam; Balaji Enterprises, Ernakulam; Vembandu Rubbers Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam; Thunchath Ezhuthachan Rubbers Pvt Ltd, Nilambur; Uttam Kumar Debanath, Tripura, Ceyennar Associates, Kottayam, and R1 International (India) Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam.

Also read CRISP: Rubber Board launches comprehensive rubber information system

The awards will be distributed on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the enactment of the Rubber Act, 1947 at Mammen Mappillai Hall, Kottayam on April 18.

mRube complements the existing trade system of natural rubber with more market visibility.

Quality certification of natural rubber , interest-free bank credit through an escrow account operated by the Board, OTP-based contract, and customer rating are added features of this platform.

The ‘mRube’ started functioning in June 2022 and traded more than 8,000 tonnes of natural rubber valued at more than ₹105 crore in a short period during 2022-2023.