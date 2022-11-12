After dumping some heavy to very heavy rain and even extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, thunderstorms have fanned out into adjoining South Interior Karnataka, parts of Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday morning.

The causative well-marked low-pressure area is expected to move across North Tamil Nadu and Kerala today and tomorrow and emerge into the South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea, weakened as a low-pressure or weaker still as a cyclonic circulation by Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced this morning. The IMD also maintained the watch for a fresh low-pressure area developing over the South-East Bay and adjoining Andaman Sea in the next five-six days.

Thunderstorms fan out

Satellite maps on Saturday morning showed the heaviest thunderstorms hovering over Chennai, Tiruttani, Maduranthakam, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Erode, Gobichettipalayam, Dharapuram and Vellaikovil. Among those falling in their line of sight included Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam and the ghats region. Less intense clouds drifted into Pollachi and Valparai and crossed the hills into Kerala from Mannarkad, Palakkad, Ottappalam, Idukki, Erattupetta, Thrissur, Munnar, Paravur and Kothamangalam.

Over South Interior Karnataka, heavy clouding was witnessed over Kollegal, Mysuru, Channapatna, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar. In neighbouring Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the clouds had spread out to Chittoor, Tirupathi and Sulurpettai. The rain-driving well-marked low-pressure area lay half over Coastal Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring South-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Puducherry. Washing over the coast in this manner could also set off its weakening trend.

Heavy rain forecast

The well-marked ‘low’ will continue to drop fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe today and tomorrow. It will be heavy to very heavy over isolated places in North Tamil Nadu (around Chennai), Puducherry and Karaikal today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh-Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Sri Lanka coasts, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area for today and over the Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala coast, the Lakshadweep area and the Maldives-Comorin area both on Sunday and Monday.

