Rasi Seeds, a leading seed manufacturer, has said that it is working with Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) as part of its Rasi Max Project. The project is aimed at promoting a high-density planting system (HDPS) in cotton.

Ramasami M, Chairman, Rasi Seeds

“The Rasi Max Project is an initiative to improve the profitability of farmers and increase India’s cotton productivity through agronomical intervention by adopting HDPS in cotton,” Ramasami M, Chairman of Rasi Seeds, has said.

“Telangana could soon show the way to address the challenge of declining cotton productivity in India. HDPS is showing encouraging results,” a statement said here on Tuesday.

It pegged an increase of 30-40 per cent in productivity, helping farmers realise an yield of 750 kg/hectare as against the present level of 450 kg/ha. HDPS calls for an increase in the number of plants per acre. Using suitable agronomic practices, the HDPS ensures uniform height of the crop, making it suitable for harvesting by machines.

“The method is especially useful for India’s low productivity belt. Over 37 per cent of the cotton area (about 4.16 million hectares) contributes only 22.3 per cent of the total production, with an average productivity level of 252 kg/ha, bringing down the national average substantially.

As against the traditional practice of growing about 8,000 plants an acre, the HDPS method recommends three to four times more number of plants.

“The focus is to increase farmers’ income with high-density planting and regulating the plant growth through customised agronomy and amenable genetics,” N Saravanan, Head of Marketing, Rasi Seeds, said.

Praveen Rao, former Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU

“The State Government is committed to promoting innovative and sustainable agricultural practices like HDPS that will benefit farmers,” Telangana Agricultural Special Commissioner Hanumanthu Zandage, said.

The two organisations implemented a pilot, demonstrating the HDPS system and harvesting by machines at the university’s farm here.

“We must encourage the adoption of HDPS technologies in cotton cultivation to benefit our farmers and promote sustainable agricultural practices. It has the potential to transform Telangana‘s agricultural landscape,” Praveen Rao, former Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, said.

