Samunnati launches Agri Elevate platform to connect farmers, FPOs, agri enterprises

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Samunnati, a financial solutions provider for the agri sector, announced the launch of Agri Elevate, an ecosystem platform to offer services across the agri value chain to farmers, farmer producer organisation (FPOs) and agri enterprises.
The platform, essentially on the lines of business directory services, is aimed at helping FPOs and agri enterprises meet their information and service needs.
The key challenges faced by FPOs, as well as the ecosystem players trying to address their issues include information asymmetry, lack of access to network channels and financial intermediation, the company said in a statement.
Also read: WayCool Foods raises $7.8 m in debt to digitise its operations
Through Agri Elevate all the agri ecosystem players, including but not limited to incubators, lenders, new-age start-ups, and agri ecosystem solution providers can interact with each other to serve their needs.
Further, farmers and their collectives as FPOs will be at the core for all initiatives of Agri Elevate, which is being launched in multiple regional languages. Serving as a neutral platform with linkage to Samunnati’s products and services maintained separately, Agri Elevate is a not-for-profit initiative, with the sole aim of facilitating connections in the agri ecosystem.
“With Agri Elevate, our vision is to enable an ecosystem of self-sufficiency and free access to services and markets, empowering farmers and FPOs to discover the right partners and form associations that can serve their needs,” said Anilkumar S G, CEO and Founder at Samunnati.
“A unified platform that brings together all the stakeholders in the agriculture ecosystem, especially FPOs and agri enterprises, can provide an opportunity to bring in this collaboration for mutual benefit. We look forward to working with the ecosystem players in agriculture, including ag-tech and start-ups in agriculture, to deliver the benefits of this platform to the agri value chain players,” Anil Kumar added.
Also read: DFPCL, Samunnati join hands to offer farmers crop-based advisory
Agri Elevate is a neutral platform and would be managed by Samunnati Foundation. Users are not required to have prior business relationship with Samunnati to join the platform, he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...