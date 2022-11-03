The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, Solidaridad, and the Indonesian Palm Oil Board have renewed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable palm oil production and trade.

The renewal of the agreement was done at the Indonesia-India Palm Oil Joint Working Group meeting at Nusa Dua in Bali of Indonesia on Thursday.

A statement said that the MoU secured the commitment between the three parties to continue to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest to promote the development and use of Indonesian palm oil and facilitate the implementation of Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certification, which advances the interests of producers, processors, users and consumers through product and market development support activities.

The three parties agreed to cooperate on resolution of policy matters through joint efforts where the interests of the three organisations are amenable, it said.

Delima Hasri Azahari Darmawan, Chairperson of the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA of India, and Suresh Motwani, Asia Programme Head (Vegetable Oils) of Solidaridad Asia, signed the renewal of the agreement on Thursday.

Musdhalifah Machmud, Deputy of Food and Agriculture of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of Indonesia, and Vikash Sharma, Chairman of SEA IPOS Council, and members of both the group, were present on the occasion.