SpiceJet carries 225 tonnes of shrimp from Visakhapatnam during lockdown

SpiceJet is transporting record quantities of shrimps from Visakhapatnam and supporting the government’s ‘Marine Krishi Udaan’ initiative.

SpiceJet launched dedicated freighter flights on February 25 to ferry shrimps. The airline has transported 225 tonnes of shrimp from Visakhapatnam during the lockdown phase till May 8, carrying 138 mt on Vishakhapatnam-Surat route and 87 mt on Vishakhapatnam- Kolkata route.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said in a statement: “These are difficult times for our farmer community who have been amongst the worst hit during this pandemic. In the absence of timely transportation, farmers would have faced huge losses and we are happy that our cargo services have been of help to them.”

Overall, SpiceJet has transported 600 tonnes of cargo to and from Visakhapatnam during the lockdown period, which includes medical and essential supplies.The airliner has transported 6,650 tonnes of medical and essential supplies within and outside India during the lockdown period.

Altogether, SpiceJet has transported over 20 lakh kg of fresh farm and shrimp produce during the lockdown period. This includes 1,070 tonnes of fresh farm produce.