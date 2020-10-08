Today’s weather: Stormy weather to develop over the Bay from Friday

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of squally weather developing over the Central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea with winds speeding to 45-55 km/hr from Friday to Sunday ahead of low-pressure area forming on Friday and later intensifying into a depression.
The sea condition will be ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) over the North Andaman Sea, East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay on Friday and Saturday; over West-Central Bay Saturday and Sunday; and over adjoining North Bay and along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Sunday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into seas in these areas.
The low is forecast to concentrate into the first post-monsoon depression over the Central Bay by Saturday. The IMD expects it to track in the west-north-westward direction and cross the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coast as a depression by Sunday afternoon/evening.
Squally weather with wind reaching 45-55 km/hr in speed and gusting to 65 km/hr is also forecast over the West-Central and adjoining North Bay along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts commencing from Saturday night for next two days.
Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at most places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday before becoming heavier on Saturday and Sunday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy fall (6.5-11.5 cm) may occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday; and very heavy falls (11-20.4 cm) on Sunday.
Isolated heavy to very heavy falls have been forecast over Odisha also on Sunday, the day of the landfall of the depression. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy fall is likely over Telangana from Friday to Sunday; over Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday; and over North Interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the withdrawal of the South-West monsoon has come to a grind yet again over North-West and West India with the withdrawal line unchanged along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar for the third day on Thursday.
