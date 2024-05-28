International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC), forecast an 8 per cent rise in world tree nut production for 2024-25 at 6.2 million tonnes (kernel basis, except pistachios in-shell) from 2023-24.

Although, it is still very early in the season to anticipate the outcomes, the 41st World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress noted that most tree nut crops are expected to increase. Pine nuts, almonds and hazelnuts are projected up by 76 per cent, 22 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Macadamias, pistachios, Brazil nuts and walnuts foresee productions between 8 per cent and 2 per cent above the previous season.

According to early estimations, 2024-25 peanut production is expected to amount to around 50 million tonnes (in-shell basis), and dried fruit production 3.4 million tonnes, up 4 per cent from 2023-24.

The event was held at Vancouver with the participation from 60+ countries to share ideas on key topics shaping the industry landscape.

Pratap Nair, who is the member of Board of Trustees of INC, said the Congress stressed the need to properly tailor marketing strategies to meet new challenges. INC Executive Director Goretti Guasch underlined the need for unlocking consumer potential to drive demand for nuts and dried fruits worldwide.

INC Chairman Michael Waring has called for collaborative approach across the sectors in identifying industry opportunities and in laying out strategy as INC is represented by the entire supply chain.

The Nutrition Research Seminar featured talks on how nut-containing diets may improve cardio-metabolic health and the role of nuts and dried fruits in improving diet quality. The Sustainability seminar explored key challenges facing the industry, ranging from climate change to geopolitical tensions.