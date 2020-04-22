Analysis: Low oil prices: It’s time for India to incentivise industry, strengthen energy security

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is luckier than many of his predecessors, thanks to overtly considerate crude oil prices.
Black gold prices are at their lowest best in the recent past due to multiple factors including the unknown enemy Covid-19 that has rocked the global economy. The time is right for Pradhan to turn this into an opportunity to strengthen India’s energy security by incentivising the domestic oil and gas industry.
What should Pradhan do? First, there is a need for a concentrated effort to build more strategic petroleum reserves (SPR). Every delay in decision making matters. While the minister has been making frequent reviews, there have been a few hitches. It is time to take action rather than get stuck in bureaucratic glitches.
At present, India has 5.33 million tonnes (mt) of SPR capacity across three locations — 1.3 mt at Visakhapatnam, 1.5 mt at Mangaluru and 2.5 mt at Padur (Karnataka). The Ministry has allowed public sector oil refiners to use the SPRs for storing their purchases as well as to buy for the government.
Pradhan has instructed India Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry mandated to build and operate SPRs, to augment the storage of crude. A move in the right direction, but the government is yet to open access for domestic refiners to use the oil in SPR for commercial purposes at a cost.
The Ministry has been working in collaboration with various Central government ministries/State governments and other stakeholders to make efforts to trim oil import dependency. More than 80 per cent of India’s crude oil requirement is met through imports.
The import reduction strategy broadly includes increasing domestic production of oil and gas, improving energy efficiency and productivity, giving thrust to demand substitution, promoting biofuels and using alternative fuels/renewables.
The Centre constituted a committee for ‘Preparing a roadmap to reduce the dependency on import in energy by 10 per cent by 2021-22’. The report submitted by the committee and accepted by the government envisages a five-pronged strategy. This broadly comprises increasing the domestic production of oil and gas, promoting energy efficiency and conservation measures, giving thrust to demand substitution, capitalising untapped potential in biofuels and other alternative fuels/renewables and implementing measures for refinery process improvements. And yet there are miles to go.
While enhancing the domestic production of oil and gas has remained a constant challenge for the companies as well as the government, India could further push for acquiring oil and gas assets abroad. If not acquiring an asset, it may consider increasing a stake in the existing assets given the low oil prices — the right time to hunt.
India has, for some time now, aimed at emerging as a major refining hub. It currently has a refining capacity of 249.35 mt per annum. Pradhan has often expressed optimism about the domestic refining industry.
In fact, at the inaugural session of the 22nd Refinery Technology & Petrochemicals Meet (RPTM) in January 2018, he had called upon the nation’s public and private sector oil and gas to add at least 200 mt of refining capacity in the next two decades in order to maintain India’s position as the hub of Asian refining and product export.
This can be attained by using advanced technology and a conducive policy environment including creating a level playing field between public and private sector players.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...