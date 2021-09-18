Economy

AP trade and exporter carnival planned for September 21 and 22

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 18, 2021

Is part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations

The Andhra Pradesh Government has organised a two-day ‘Vanijya Utsavam’ (AP Trade and Export Carnival) — a State-level export summit — on September 21 and 22 in Vijayawada.

There will also be exporter’s conclaves at the district headquarters from September 24 to 26.

The carnival is part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, where the Department of Commerce is organising ‘Vanijya Saptah’ from Sept 20 to 25. The focus of the initiative is on economic growth, especially the promotion of exports from India.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurate the carnival.

Representatives of embassies, policy makers, industry associations, exporters, testing labs and export promotion councils, among others, will participate, according to a release.

Published on September 18, 2021

