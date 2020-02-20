Australia to promote premium food, consumer products in India through online store

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
Online shoppers in India will soon get to buy a whole range of Australian consumer products such as processed and packaged food, health and wellness goods as well as beauty items on an exclusive web platform.
“The Australian Trade and Investment Commission is getting into an arrangement with e-commerce major Amazon India for showcasing and retailing Australian consumer items in India through an exclusive Australian store on the company’s web-site,” Catherine Gallagher, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australia, told BusinessLine.
The tie-up with Amazon India is one of the initiatives that will be launched by Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham when he visits India next week leading a major business delegation comprising over 100 representatives as part of the Australian India Business Exchange (AIB-X) programme.
This is the first step in what the Australian Trade and Investment Commission sees as a long-term partnership with Amazon India to promote the best of Australian products to consumers seeking premium food, health and lifestyle products, she added.
Australia has a similar on-going initiative with online retailer Alibaba in China and is now eager to replicate the model in India to give a chance to its boutique companies to get a flavour of the Indian market.
“What we are hoping to do with Amazon India is to increase the speed at which Australian companies, particularly the small mom-and-dad companies, can enter the Indian market. What the partnership will allow us to do is to have a premium Australian site which will have a variety of Australian consumer items. It will have beauty. It will have functional foods, processed food and gluten free items. There will be a lot of different categories,” said Mark Morley, Trade Commissioner-India, Australia, who specialises in the food products sector.
Morley said that while some Australian products are already available on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, there is no exclusive website showcasing Australian consumer products all grouped together be it cheeses, chocolates, beverages or life-style products.
“We have a lot of specialisation. And we think we can easily recruit more companies to be interested in India. Many also want to pursue Make in India as it is far easy to manufacture, package or tailor products once they are in India than it is from Australia,” he said.
The AIB-X programme from February 24 to 28 will include meetings and exchanges in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata focussing on sectors including education, agribusiness, resources and tourism, food and wine, energy, health, financial services, infrastructure, sport, and science and innovation.
“The Minister will meet his Indian counterpart (Piyush Goyal) and some other meetings, too, are being lined up,” Gallagher said.
Australia-India trade has grown steeply over the last decade but it is heavily skewed in Australia’s favour.
In 2018-19, India’s imports from the island-nation were valued at $13.3 billion while Australia’s imports from here were only at $3.52 billion resulting in a trade deficit of almost $10 billion.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...