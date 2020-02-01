6 am

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sets out to open her bahi khata (ledger) for the second time on February 1, it is believed that it will not just be about the government’s finances but will also set the roadmap for economic growth during the new decade.

According to economy watchers, the Budget isn’t only about the immediate fiscal issues but also about long-term policies that will help the economy, especially the rural side, achieve the desired targets — rural growth should be in sync with urban growth. The expectations are that schemes such as PM Kisan, MNREGA and Aayushman Bharat will be given a further boost.

So whether Sitharaman meets the expectations of all stakeholders will be known only on Saturday at 11 am. But the buzz is that she will be addressing the demand side of economy — how to give consumers more money to spend while not cutting back on government expenditure on social schemes.

Expectations range from re-jigging personal income tax rates, scrapping dividend distribution tax, and recasting the long-term capital gain tax to increasing rural and infrastructure spending.

But will she be able to do all of these given the limited headroom available to the government? “The final call will be the Prime Minister’s and the Finance Minister’s,” said a senior BJP member.

While any change in the income tax structure will benefit just 3.4 per cent of the people, change in dividend distribution tax and long-term capital gains will benefit a handful of investors. So, will she focus on a small section of the people or on the rural sector to boost consumer demand?

