Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. The Union Budget is the annual financial report of India, which deals with the expected income and expenditure of the economy in the upcoming fiscal year.
FM has laid down the seven pillars or ‘ Saptarishi’ of Union Budget 2023:
- Inclusive Development
- Reaching Last Mile.
- Infrastructure Investment.
- Unleashing Potential.
- Green Growth.
- Youth Power.
- Financial Sector.
Major Takeaways
- Promise to ramp investment and job creation. FM announced the increment of capital investment outlay in the third year by 33 per cent to ₹10 lakh crore, which will be 3.3 per cent of GDP.
- The government will launch sub-scheme for PM Sampada Yojyna to target invest of ₹6,000 crore to target fishermen, fish vendor, to expand the market.
- Investment of ₹2,200 crore will be outlaid for the collaboration between farmers, state and industry, to promote input supply, extension service and market expansion.
- FM enhanced the outlay for PM Awas Yojana by 66 per cent to over ₹79,000 crore.
- To promote healthcare, a promise to establish 157 new nursing colleges has been made.
- FM said that the effective capex will be ₹13.7 lakh crore, forming 4.5 per cent of the GDP.
- Urban infra-development funds will be managed by National Housing Bank (NHB) and will be used by public agencies. An allocation of ₹10,000 crore p.a. for urban infra development fund has been made.
- For easy business, FM said to reduce 39,000 compliances, over 3,400 legal provision decriminalised.
- About 100 labs to be built in top engineering institutes to promote 5G services in India.
- Mahila Savings Certificate for 2 years up to March 2025, a new small savings scheme announced for women.
- Niti Ayog policy expanded to continue for another 3 years.
- FM said ₹2 lakh crore for the entire year will be borne by the central government under the ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ scheme.
- Allocation of ₹35 crore for energy transition and net-zero carbon emission target will be made.
- The maximum deposit for senior citizen saving scheme to be enhanced to ₹30 lakh from for ₹15 lakh.
- Fiscal deficit for Fiscal Year 2024 is projected at 5.9 per cent of GDP.
- Credit guarantee for MSMEs of ₹9,000 crores infused in the corpus, allowing additional collateral-free credit of ₹2 lakh crores, starting from April 1, 2023.
- Tax exemption limit increased to ₹3 lakh, as a big move in the budget.
- The budget also proposed to reduce highest surcharge rate to 25 per cent from 37 per cent.
- Exemption extended on income up to ₹7 lakh in new tax regime.
- The new tax regime has been made the default tax regime in the current budget.
- A maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has been set to ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh.
- Maximum Monthly Income Account Scheme is hiked to ₹9 lakh from ₹5 lakh for single account and to ₹15 lakh from ₹9 lakh for joint account.
- For salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioners, each salaried person with an income of ₹5 lakh or more will benefit by ₹52,500.
