Covid-19 crisis: Australia, India, Japan to cooperate on supply chain resilience

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Trade Ministers from Australia, India and Japan, in a trilateral meeting on Tuesday, decided to work on a new initiative for regional cooperation on supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific region in light of the Covid-19 crisis and the recent global-scale changes in the economic and technological landscape.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham, and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kajiyama Hiroshi, who met through a video conference, instructed officials to work out the details for launch of the initiative later this year, according to an official release.
The Ministers called for other countries in the region, which share their views, to participate in the initiative and said that business and academia could play an important role in realising the objective.
India wholeheartedly endorsed the broad concept of working towards ensuring a trustworthy, dependable and reliable supply chain in the Indo-Pacific region, Goyal said in his speech. “The diversification of supply chain is critical for managing the risks associated with supply of inputs including disciplining price volatility. We could provide the core pathway for linking value chains in the region by creating a network of reliable long term supplies and appropriate capacities,” he said.
The Ministers also said they would take a lead in delivering a free, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment and in keeping their markets open.
Goyal expressed hope that the proposed initiative should clearly try to bridge trade gaps and work towards enhancing mutual trade. Taking up India’s concerns on unbalanced trade with Japan, Goyal said it is seen that in specific products, despite India’s global exports and Japanese global imports being high with zero preferential tariffs, the procurement from India was limited.
This cuts across many sectors such as steel, marine products, processed agriculture, agro-chemicals, plastics, carpets, clothing and footwear, and needs to be addressed, he said.
Describing Australia, India and Japan as crucial players in the region, Goyal said that in 2019, the cumulative GDP of the three was $9.3 trillion while cumulative merchandise goods and services trade were $2.7 trillion and $0.9 trillion respectively. “With such a strong baseline, it is important that we use this opportunity to work towards enhancing the share of our trade and investment in the region,” the Minister said.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, will the moves ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...