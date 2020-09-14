Government proposes fresh expenditure of ₹1.67 lakh crore

The government on Monday sought approval from Parliament for additional net expenditure of approximately ₹1.67-lakh crore. This will include expenditure of ₹40,000 crore on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.

As a part of technical supplementary, the government has also decided to issue bonds worth ₹20,000 crore to public sector banks. However, this will not bring liability in the government’s books right now.

According to the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, tabled by Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, “Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹2,35,852.87 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹68,868.33 crore.”

Net cash outgo means fresh mobilisation of resources either through additional borrowing or imposition of new tax or even cess. The government has already decided to borrow ₹4.2-lakh crore more than what was proposed in the Budget. This means fresh expenditure has already been arranged.

Technical supplementary means meeting expenditure through savings. Since, Parliament has approved expenditure for each of the Ministry and Department, this means any change in that will need Parliament approval.

Fresh expenditure

The Rural Development Ministry will have the highest share in fresh expenditure with over 44 per cent of total net cash outgo. This includes Direct Benefit Transfer to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Women Accounts Holders and Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension under the scheme National Social Assistance Programme and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

Another expenditure of ₹10,000 crore has been proposed towards food subsidy to Decentralized Procurement Scheme States under National Food Security Act., ₹10,000 crore.

In order to give relief to States going through resources crunch, the Finance Ministry has proposed additional allocation of over ₹46,000 crore towards “Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant and Grants-in-aid General for States Disaster Response Fund” as per accepted recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Bank recapitalisation

The government has proposed to recapitalise public sector banks in order to meet Tier I capital. Total amount here is ₹20,000 crore. It will issue bonds to banks. This will not involve any cash transfer. With the help of bonds, the banks will have higher capital adequacy and that will help them to expand their business and mobilise resources. Such mechanism is also called ‘off budget transaction’ and it does not impact the government’s deficit.