Govt eyeing ₹1.5-lakh-cr monthly GST mop-up: Revenue Secretary

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj wants to be cautious even though both indirect and direct tax collections during the first two quarters of this fiscal year have shown buoyancy.
Bajaj said the government is now eyeing ₹1.5-lakh-crore average monthly GST collection.
In an interview to BusinessLine, he said that though the collections are good, the government is keeping its fingers crossed for the next two quarters.
On GST collections, he said, “My own view is that the ₹1-lakh crore figure that we were looking at will see a change. We will now perhaps not talk about numbers below ₹1.5- lakh crore.” GST collections, barring in June, have been over ₹1-lakh crore during last 11 months.
Total indirect tax collection, including the Centre’s share of GST, was ₹5.19-lakh crore in the April-August period, showing a growth rate of 41 per cent over the corresponding previous period and 28 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019-20.
Talking about direct taxes till date, Bajaj said the net collection has grown 74.4 per cent over the corresponding previous period and 27 per cent over 2019-20. “I would still say we need to keep our finger crossed. We have to see the third and fourth quarters because last year these two quarters were very good. So, we have to see comparative number for these two quarters,” he said.
Bajaj said the advance tax collection during the second three-month period (July 1 to September 22, due date September 15) was over ₹1.72-lakh crore, a growth of 51 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when the mop-up exceeded ₹ 1.13 lakh crore
The gross direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) collection for 2021-22 surged to over ₹6.45-lakh crore, registering a growth of 47 per cent over the ₹4.39-lakh crore collected the previous year. It is also 16.75 per cent higher than the 2019-20 figure of over ₹5.53-lakh crore. Gross collections for the current fiscal include corporate tax of over ₹3.58 lakh crore and personal income tax of over ₹2.86 lakh crore.
The government has issued refund of over ₹75,000 crore during current fiscal as on date.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...