India reports highest ever demand for power on July 7: Govt

India reported the highest ever demand for power on July 7, 2021 at 2,00,570 MW, – 17.6 per cent more than on July 2, 2020. This was brought out in the system operations highlights for July 2021, put out by the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO), as per the government’s press release.

According to the report, the average energy consumption per day registered in July 2021 was 10.6 per cent higher than in July 2020. The “Maximum All India Energy Met ” also showed an all-time high. It was recorded at 4,508 MU on July 7, 2021, which was 14.7 per cent higher than 3,931 MU on July 8, 2020.

“Renewable energy sector has also seen impressive gains. Average solar generation recorded in July 2021 (158MU/day) was 7.6 per cent higher than in July 2020 (147MU/day). Average wind generation recorded in July 2021 (349MU/day) was 64.5 per cent higher than in July 2020 (212MU/day),” it said.

“Additionally, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on July 27, 2021. Earlier, the record was 41.1 GW on June 11, 2021,” the release added.

Meanwhile, Reserve Regulated Ancillary Service (RRAS) – energy dispatched under regulation up & down were 113.8MU and 334.8MU respectively in July 2021. Automatic generation control (AGC) – total regulation up & down signals dispatched under AGC were 46.1 MU & 105.2 MU respectively in July 2021.

All India Grid Frequency – all day grid frequency remained 74.9 per cent (average) of time within IEGC band (49.9Hz-50.05Hz) in July 2021, which is slightly higher than the average duration in previous month at 74.5 per cent.