Indian hospitality sector sees 17.5% hike in deployment of gross bank credit

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian tourism, hotels, and restaurants have seen a 17.5 per cent increase in the deployment of gross bank credit.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s data, between October 2019 and October 2021, these sectors had an outstanding credit amount of ₹48,687 crore as of October 2021. As of October 25,2019, the Indian travel and hospitality industries owed Indian banks ₹41,373.14 crore this amount rose to ₹48,687 crore as of October 23,2021.

Impact of Covid-induced lockdowns

The Indian travel and hospitality industry was the most impacted industry after the world came to a standstill because of the Covid-19 virus spreading rapidly. In March 2020, the Indian Government decided to lock down the entire country with limited domestic travel along with a complete ban on international travel.

Karan Khanna, CFA, Research Analyst, Ambit Capital explained that with no clarity on recovery and with contractual obligations which had to be met, the sector had to avail/exhaust all its funding capacities to meet their requirements in 1H of last fiscal year. Having said that, “with the recovery post the unlocking, we have seen that growth was not as stark in 1H this year,” he explained

Speaking to BusinessLine, Pradeep Shetty, Jt. Hon Secretary, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). said that the 17-per cent rise means that there is more borrowing. This, according to him could mean two things. Revenue shortfall or investment opportunities. However, he explained that it looks like the former has more to do with the rise.

To explain the woes of the travel and hospitality industry, a quick search on SMERGERS showed that over 1,017 companies were listed in the travel, hotel, and restaurant industry segment. SERGERS is a portal that facilitates sales or investments.

He explained. “According to our analysis, 80 per cent of the industry borrowed more money to restart their businesses and over 30 per cent of the establishments are still not open. While the operations may have resumed, it does not translate into immediate revenues, and it surely does not make up for the losses that the players have incurred due to the pandemic and hence, credit borrowing going up seems to be fair.”

On the other hand, some players were not able to restart their businesses were looking for more investment or selling their business to a larger player. “Those who can afford are willing to also invest in other companies because there is a need for more capacity,” he explained.

In March this year, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had said that the Indian hotel industry had taken a hit of over ₹1.30 lakh crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 due to pandemic impact.