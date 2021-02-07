India's coal import rises by 15 per cent in December

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The country's coal import rose by 15.1 per cent to 23.63 million tonnes (MT) in December 2020 compared to 20.52 MT in the year-ago month.
Non-coking coal imports were at 15.63 MT in December this fiscal against 14.21 MT in the same month last fiscal. Coking coal imports were at 5.36 MT against 4.47 MT in December 2019-20, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services.
However, the country's coal import dropped by 13.5 per cent to 160.79 MT in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal compared to 185.88 MT in the same period last fiscal.
''India’s coal and coke imports during April-December 2020 through major and non-major ports are estimated to have decreased by 13.5 per cent over the same period last year, " mjunction services said.
During the April-December period of FY2020-21, non-coking coal import was at 107.07 MT against 128.26 MT during the year-ago period. Coking coal imports were recorded at 33.54 MT during the period against 37.20 MT during the same period a year ago.
Commenting on the coal import trend, Vinaya Varma, the MD and CEO of mjunction services, said, "Coal demand from utilities moved up due to higher generation in December. This coupled with a gradual recovery in industrial activities and expectations of further firming up of international prices led to increased volumes." mjunction, a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...