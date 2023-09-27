Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil has invited US-based aerospace company RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies) and integrated satellite and terrestrial network provider Intelsat to invest in the state.

Accompanied by senior officials from the industries department, the minister is on a 12-day visit to the US, engaging with companies across multiple sectors, including semiconductor, aerospace and defence, automotive/electric vehicles, space technology, and medical technology.

During his meeting with RTX Corporation, Patil explored partnership opportunities with the company. The company’s leadership team discussed the prospect of strengthening supply chain connections and setting up electronic manufacturing ventures in Karnataka.

RTX Corporation’s subsidiary Blue Canyon expressed interest in forming partnerships with space industry start-ups for technology collaborations. There were also discussions on potential collaborations with the government and educational institutions to foster a talent pipeline.

RTX Corporation, with annual revenue of $67.1 billion, has a presence in India for over 25 years, including an R&D facility, customer training centre, and operations and engineering unit in Bengaluru.

In India, it operates through four divisions: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense. With a workforce of more than 5,000 professionals, the company’s clients include Indian airlines, airports, as well as manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

“We are here in the United States to engage with esteemed companies, understand their requirements, and extend an invitation to consider expansion or collaboration opportunities in Karnataka,” said Patil.

The delegation also held discussions with the International Telecommunications Satellite Organisation (Intelsat), a collaborator with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Intelsat explored options for broadening the operational reach of its Indian subsidiary and sourcing satellites from Indian space start-ups. It also delved into potential collaborations in software solutions and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in satellite communications. The company discussed the possibility of establishing a global capability centre in India.

As part of a separate initiative, during the US-India SME Council Meet, Patil engaged with about 30 CEOs from diverse sectors and invited them to consider investment opportunities in Karnataka.

