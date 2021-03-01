Logistics

Adani Logistics, Shreyas Shipping among companies keen on running specialised vessels between Indian ports

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

Dilip Kumar Gupta , MD & Director (projects), Sagarmala Development Company Ltd   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Ink MoUs with Sagarmala Development Company

 

Indigo Seaways, Pushpak Logistics, Adani Logistics, JM Baxi, Shreyas Shipping, Esquire Shipping and Trading are among the 21 companies that have signed MoUs with Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL) to explore and operationalise running of specialised vessels along various origin and destination points along the sea or water routes.

SDCL will extend all support in getting clearances, acquiring land, setting up supporting infrastructure, among others, Dilip Kumar Gupta, MD and Director (projects), SDCL, said in a conference here on Monday.

Also read: Shipping Ministry to develop affordable, product-specific warehouses at ports

Some vessel operating companies want an exclusivity clause on the routes where they operate the roll-on roll-off vessels for carrying trucks or ropax (vessels that carry cargo and passengers), said Gupta responding to a BusinessLine query. The government thinking is to let the vessel operators have an exclusive right for a route till the vessels achieve 75 per cent capacity utilisation, Gupta said.

He said over the next few months, some vessels will start operating on new routes.

Also, 24 companies, including Central Warehousing Corporation, Balmer Lawrie, Hind Terminals and JM Baxi, have signed MoUs with SDCL to develop warehouses near various ports and inland waterways.

Several of these MoUs are indications of a company’s interest in the area and they will fructify after techno-feasibility study.

Overall, SDCL has signed 48 MoUs which entail an investment of ₹11,870 crore.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 01, 2021
ports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.