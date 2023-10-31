Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong flag carrier, is gearing up for a return to pre-COVID levels of capacity and passenger numbers in the upcoming year. The airline has ambitious plans to fully utilise its permitted capacity and expand its route network. In February of the following year, Cathay Pacific is set to introduce flights to Chennai, with Hyderabad to follow shortly after.

Currently, the airline’s capacity stands at 60 per cent, but it is projected to increase to 70 per cent by the conclusion of 2023, as stated by a senior official.

Catering to demand

Speaking to businessline, Rakesh Raicar, Regional General Manager - South Asia, Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), Cathay Pacific said: “Hong Kong opened up way later, hence, other markets have had an upper hand in terms of passenger volumes. However, the demand for travel, both for business and leisure, has grown significantly over the past two years. We have a strong hub and network mix, with 75 per cent of our demand coming from our network. We expect this travel demand to sustain.”

Cathay Pacific currently operates 28 flights from India, serving three major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The airline acknowledges a capacity constraint and, in response, is focusing on adding more capacity and frequency to these destinations. They have already maximised their capacity to Delhi, with two flights a day, and 10 flights a week to Mumbai. By the end of this year, they plan to have daily flight allocation at Bengaluru, and by the next year, they aim to operate daily flights to Chennai, currently served with three weekly flights.

Flight resumptions

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong had connectivity to Kolkata and Guwahati. When asked if the company was evaluating the addition of these destinations, the response was that the company would evaluate these opportunities in the future.

Cathay Pacific is set to resume its Hong Kong-Chennai service after a four-year hiatus, commencing with three weekly flights in February 2024. This route will be operated using a Boeing 777 aircraft with a three-cabin layout.

In terms of airport lounges, Cathay Pacific currently owns lounges at its top ten destinations. When asked about the possibility of adding lounges at Indian airports, “Looking ahead, there is a possibility of the airline considering the establishment of its own lounges in various Indian destinations,” Raicar added. However, no specific timeline for this development was provided.

