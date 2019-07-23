Air Canada to resume Delhi flights from October 3

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Air Canada will resume its Delhi-Toronto daily flight from October 3, the airline said in a statement.
The Delhi-Toronto flight will initially be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and beginning October 27 additional capacity will be added to this route with the 400-seat Boeing 777-300 Extended Range aircraft.
Read also: Relief for flyers, airlines as Pak opens airspace
The statement said that the airline’s seasonal Toronto-Mumbai flights will operate four times a week from October 27 until March 28, 2020 with the Boeing 777-200 Long Range aircraft.
Air Canada will have up to 18 weekly flights connecting a number cities in North America to Delhi from both Toronto and Vancouver, and to Mumbai from Toronto, the statement added.
Air Canada was among the global airlines which withdrew services to and from India after Pakistan closed its airspace late February.
Pakistan reopened its air space earlier this month, thereby shortening the flying time between the Indian sub-continent and Europe, America and Canada which saw a number of global airlines going back to their original flight routing or as in the case of Air Canada announcing resumption of services.
Air Canada’s Mumbai-Toronto flight was not stopped it but was converted into a seasonal flight.
