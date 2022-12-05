On Sunday night, Hyderabad Airport welcomed a unique visitor, the Airbus Beluga, one of the largest cargo plane in the world.

The whale-shaped Beluga reached Hyderabad Airport on December 4 and will be here till 19.20 hours on December 5. GMR Hyderabad International Airport made special arrangements for its landing, parking, and take-off.

The Airbus Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

“It is pertinent to mention that the world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in May 2016. Hyderabad Airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters,” GMR said in a statement.