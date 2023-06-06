Airbus will offer a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved drone pilot training course in the country to address the skilling requirements of a growing industry.

The DGCA-approved course will commence on June 26, 2023, and will be provided at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru. According to the company, it is designed for micro and small-category drones, and the five-day program will include both theory and flying lessons that will boost the knowledge of aspiring drone pilots and deepen capabilities in the fast-developing drone sector in India.

Broadening scope

“Building on Airbus’ growing presence in delivering quality, pilot, and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting the upskilling of India’s aviation infrastructure development. We believe that this course will provide industry-specific skills and knowledge of safe operations of drones to aspiring drone pilots in the country, which will help them develop their career in this rapidly growing industry,” said Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services, Airbus India and South Asia.

Also read: Drone start-up Scandron launches rural entrepreneurship programme

As part of the course, theoretical training topics such as drone rules, basic principles of flight, ATC procedures, maintenance, operations, and aerodynamics will be covered in the syllabus. Moreover, students will also receive drone flying lessons, which will include simulator training, and practical flying lessons at a company-approved facility in Bengaluru, where it will provide drones. A certificate from the aeroplane manufacturer will be awarded to the students upon successful completion of the course.

Eligibility

Candidates who have successfully completed Class 10 and are between 18 and 65 years of age are eligible to apply for the programme. They must also hold a valid Indian passport and be required to produce a medical certificate of fitness to undergo the training and operate the drones.

