The upcoming Greenfield international Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh will have an investment of ₹5,000 crore in the first phase, according to G M Rao, Chairman, GMR Group.

Speaking at the AP Global Investors Summit 2023 here today, Rao said the airport’s first phase would have a capacity of 6 million passengers, which would go up to 40 million after completion of the entire project. It will also create about one lakh direct and indirect employment.

The Bhogapuram Airport would have an aeropolis and airport city with different zones. “We will replicate the development model of Hyderabad Airport at Bhogapuram which will transform the city of Visakhapatnam,” Rao said.

Describing himself as “son of the soil” in the state, Rao asked industry to invest in the state.

The GMR Group is the concessioner for developing Bhogapuram Airport near Visakhapatnam. The land acquisition for the new airport has been completed and work is likely to be commenced soon.