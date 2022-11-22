Unveiling the world of affordable chartered flying, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is all set to launch its business jet terminal. With this, the company joined the elite club of four airports in the country having a dedicated private jet terminal.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the elegantly designed terminal on December 10, which is going to be India’s first charter gateway.

Business jet terminal

CIAL currently operates two terminals; T-1 handles the domestic traffic and T-3 facilitates international traffic. The business jet terminal, which is constructed at the erstwhile domestic terminal (T2) at a cost of ₹30 crore, will serve as a platform to integrate business jet service, tourism and business conferences.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the elegantly designed terminal on December 10, which is going to be India’s first charter gateway.

The business jet terminal is compatible for operating both domestic and international private jets. It has a well-appointed relaxing space spread over 40,000 sq ft. The facilities include covered car parking drive in porches, a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, business centre, check-in, immigration, customs along with duty-free shop and foreign exchange counter. The terminal facility also includes a safe house for security privileged category of guests.

Ready to launch

Cochin International Airport‘s all new business jet terminal

Video Credit: Special Arrangement

S.Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL said the new business jet terminal emphasis the idea of affordable chartered flying. One of a kind in the terminal and the movement of HNI’s accentuate the idea of cost effectiveness in the development of an elegant airport terminal. “We are sure that this concept will revolutionise the chartered flight service industry in India”, he said.

Also read India’s big plans for cleaner jet fuel face a string of hurdles

The company, he said, has taken up airport infrastructure projects eying future growth. The development of a business jet terminal is one among them. CIAL considers the operationalization of the business jet terminal as a part of its commitment to identify and activate new revenue verticals.