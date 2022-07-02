Cochin International Airport starts technical landing facility for refuelling 

Cochin International Airport has started facilitating technical landing for refueling of flights operating on nearby international air route.

Having established itself as a major airport in the Indian subcontinent capable of addressing technical requirements for aircraft up to Code E category, the in-built hydrant fuelling system at Cochin Airport meets the quick turnaround requirement of international carriers.

The last three days saw 9 aircraft flying either in Colombo-Europe or Colombo-Middle East sectors opting for Cochin airport’s technical landing capability and have filled 4,75,000 litres of ATF from Kochi airport.

With the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka looming large, airlines bound to Colombo from West Asia or flying out from Colombo to West Asia /European destinations have started using the route proximity advantage of Cochin airport. Quick response by CIAL by making available fuel hydrant system for such requirement, more aircraft could effectively be accommodated without affecting scheduled operations in any way.

Since July 29 , six flights operated by Sri Lankan Airlines bound to Sharjah, London Heathrow, and Frankfurt, two flights operated by Air Arabia to Abu Dhabi and one flight operated by Jazeera Airways bound to Kuwait (all flying out from Colombo) have used the technical landing facility of CIAL.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the management’s prompt response and adaptability to changing situations have helped connect with the foreign carriers and make available its fuel hydrant system to tide over a commercial aviation crisis.

“When we have foreseen the change in fuel distribution dynamics in the region, we upped the ante by re-calibrating our apron management systems. Now more airlines have started contacting us and we are sure that this will boost our revenue potential’’, added Suhas.

