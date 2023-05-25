The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed Go First to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan within 30 days for a sustainable revival of operations.

A top official at the regulator stated, “The airline has been asked to furnish, inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors, etc., for a sustainable revival of operations.”

Go First had previously submitted a response to the DGCA’s show cause notice without providing a timeline for resuming flights. The airline has requested the use of the moratorium period to prepare a restructuring plan. The DGCA advised Go First to submit the plan, stating, “The revival plan once submitted by Go First will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter,” the person said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed the government’s urgency in resuming flights. He said, “The government wants the resumption of flights as soon as possible.” He further emphasised the government’s engagement with Pratt & Whitney, the alleged engine supplier responsible for Go First’s bankruptcy, stating, “We have impressed upon Pratt & Whitney, that India needs to have the planes up and running.”

Also read: No relief for lessors of Go First on re-taking of aircraft, asked to approach NCLT

Go First filed a voluntary insolvency resolution plea on May 2 and suspended operations on May 3. The airline has since suspended operations until May 28, it said on Thursday.

Court Development

In a separate development, Justice Parthiba M Singh of the Delhi High Court recused herself from hearing pleas by Go First aircraft lessors against the DGCA regarding possession of their aircraft. The judge made this decision after being informed that her spouse, senior advocate Maninder Singh, represented the suspended management of the airline at the NCLAT. The case is now expected to be heard by another judge.

The situation surrounding Go First’s restructuring and resumption of operations remains uncertain. The airline’s submission of a comprehensive plan within the given timeframe will be crucial in determining the future course of action, as the DGCA reviews the plan and the government seeks to facilitate the resumption of flights.