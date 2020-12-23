GoAir adds Coimbatore to its network

GoAir is all set to introduce a daily direct flight between Mumbai and Coimbatore, effective December 24.

Disclosing this over a virtual meet, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir said the service provider’s entry into Coimbatore is in line with its growth strategy, towards strengthening its domestic network.

With the launch of the Mumbai-Coimbatore link, GoAir would be adding two more stations to its network of 26.

GoAir flight G8 0331 (Airbus 320 neo) would leave Mumbai at 12.40 pm and arrive at Coimbatore International airport at 2.30 pm. On return, the flight G8 0332 would depart Coimbatore at 3 pm to arrive in Mumbai at 4.50 pm.

Khona said that the domestic air travel demand has started to show signs of recovery, growing at 10 per cent month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November. “We are taking all precautions to ensure safe travel, adhering to government protocol,” he said and added that the service provider is looking to link Coimbatore and Bengaluru after a week or so, and evaluating to connect Pune and New Delhi as well in the near term.