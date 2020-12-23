GoAir adds Coimbatore to its network

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
GoAir is all set to introduce a daily direct flight between Mumbai and Coimbatore, effective December 24.
Disclosing this over a virtual meet, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir said the service provider’s entry into Coimbatore is in line with its growth strategy, towards strengthening its domestic network.
With the launch of the Mumbai-Coimbatore link, GoAir would be adding two more stations to its network of 26.
GoAir flight G8 0331 (Airbus 320 neo) would leave Mumbai at 12.40 pm and arrive at Coimbatore International airport at 2.30 pm. On return, the flight G8 0332 would depart Coimbatore at 3 pm to arrive in Mumbai at 4.50 pm.
Khona said that the domestic air travel demand has started to show signs of recovery, growing at 10 per cent month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November. “We are taking all precautions to ensure safe travel, adhering to government protocol,” he said and added that the service provider is looking to link Coimbatore and Bengaluru after a week or so, and evaluating to connect Pune and New Delhi as well in the near term.
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...