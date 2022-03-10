IBS Software to deploy iCargo solution with Alaska Air Cargo

IBS Software, a leader in SaaS solutions to the travel industry, has signed a long-term agreement with Alaska Air Cargo to transform and modernise its air cargo IT ecosystem. IBS Software will implement iCargo, its full suite cargo management solution, across the air cargo business of Alaska Airlines.

iCargo will digitally transform Alaska Air Cargo’s sales and inventory, cargo terminal operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting, and mobile applications. Additionally, it will will enable it to have an end-to-end view of its air cargo value chain activities and provide important operational insights across the entire network.

The enhanced messaging and communication capabilities will also ensure that Alaska Air Cargo can connect seamlessly with customers and partners in near real-time for better collaboration, resulting in faster decisions and better business outcomes.

‘Integrated solution’

Adam Drouhard, Managing Director, Alaska Air Cargo, said selecting IBS Software’s iCargo was a strategic decision, and part of the airline’s digital transformation programme. “This fully integrated solution will allow us to re-imagine and deliver a truly digital air cargo ecosystem of solutions to our employees, while creating a seamless business experience for our customers,” he added.

Sam Shukla, Vice-President, The Americas Region, IBS Software, said that his company is “proud to partner with Alaska Air Cargo and be part of its digital cargo transformation.” It welcomes Alaska Air Cargo to the growing iCargo family of airlines and ground handlers and believe it’s the start of a great journey or both, he said.