International Maritime Organisation has praised Kochi Water Metro project, saying that such unique initiatives could usher in sustainable mobility in navigable waterbodies across the world.

Jose Matheickal, Chief of Department of Partnerships and Projects, IMO, after travelling in a water metro ferry said environmental sustainability and commercial viability must go hand-in-hand. The electric hybrid ferries that were built at Cochin Shipyard will go a long way in providing commuters with a safe, comfortable and economical mode of transit.

“I am impressed with the design and operational system in place for the ferries,” he said, adding that he would speak about the unique project to United Nations member nations.

He called upon stakeholders to sustain the momentum as part of decarbonisation efforts worldwide. India could play a lead role in developing green technology in the efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

IMO officials in charge of its India projects, Astrid Dispert and Minglee Hoe, also travelled in the ferry as part of studies for Green Voyage, an IMO project in which India is a prominent participant.

Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited said efforts were on to ensure that both Kochi metro and Water Metro operated fully on solar power by 2024. “We have requested the government for land to set up a solar farm, from where 8-MW power can be sourced for the metro and 6 MW for the Water Metro. The possibility of sourcing power from wind too is being looked into,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit