Jet Airways crisis: Submission of binding bids ends today

The deadline to submit a binding bid for Jet Airways is Monday evening.

There are three potential bidders in the fray to acquire a stake in Jet Airways. But, there has been no official word on whether they have placed a bid or not. The resolution plan, if any, will be crucial to resurrect the debt-strapped airline.

A consortium of the Russian government-backed Far East Development Fund, in partnership with Enso Group, Prudent ARC and Synergy Group had submitted their Expression of Interest (EoI)

Jet Airways temporarily shut operations in April 2019, and was dragged to the insolvency court in June 2019. After the 180-day period had ended, it was given an extension of up to 270 days. The 270-day period of the insolvency process ends in the second week of March.

At its peak, the airline had 22,000 employees, including 6,000 on contract. According to company sources, the company still has over 5,500 employees on its payroll.

As on October 20, the total claims against Jet Airways stood at ₹36,090 crore, of which the resolution professional has so far admitted over ₹14,640 crore.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is the lead lender to the debt-strapped Jet Airways. According to a report in Deccan Herald, SBI’s chairman Ranjish Kumar on March 7 said, "There were laws, systems, circumstances because of which we could not revive Jet Airways. We tried our best to see that.”

On Saturday afternoon, Vishesh C Chandiok, Grant Thornton India’s CEO in a tweet apologised to the grounded airline’s employees, “I’m sorry to report but I fear we are very near the end of the road for #JetAirways- the proverbial ‘chicken or egg’ is what killed the airline- my apologies to all the employees in particular that we @GrantThorntonIN couldn’t do better for you.”

Also Read Near the end of the road for Jet Airways, says Grant Thornton CEO

Meanwhile The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained former chairman and promoter of defunct Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal after long hours of questioning at its Ballard Estate office on March 4.