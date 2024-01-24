Kerala Roadways (KRS), a leading logistics enterprise, has announced the appointment of Jothi Menon as its CEO and member of the board.

With this, KRS is set to expand its services into the fast-growing express cargo space, which is currently witnessing a CAGR of 15 per cent with high-profit margins for industry leaders, per the company. The move signifies the company’s commitment to being an end-to-end logistics player in one of the vital and fast growing sectors of the Indian economy, a press release said.

As co-founder of Spoton Logistics, Menon played an instrumental role in Spoton’s growth, fundraising efforts, and successful acquisition by Delhivery in 2022. A graduate from XLRI, Menon’s career prior to Spoton includes significant leadership roles at IBM, Accenture, and AOL.

Established in 1962, KRS has grown over six decades to a network spanning 400 offices servicing over 1,000 locations. The company boasts a daily movement of 7,500 tonnes of cargo with a fleet of 1,500 trucks and a team of over 3,500 employees.

“My vision is to ensure KRS reclaims its rightful spot as one of the top 10 logistics enterprises in India. At a planned revenue growth of 7X across business lines driven by technology enablement and customer centricity, we aim to be in the top 10 profitable logistics companies in India by 2030,” Menon said.

