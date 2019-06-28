L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad seeks to expedite work on Corridor II

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced that DVS Raju, Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, has inspected 33kV/415V indoor Auxiliary Substations installed in three Hyderabad Metro Rail stations on the corridor II forming part of the 72 km long metro rail project.

The Jubilee Bus station, Parade Ground to Gandhi Hospital are part of Corridor - II Greenline of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

This inspection is a part of the process to sanction power to these stations which will facilitate the testing and commissioning activities of Railway Systems including Signalling, Telecommunications and Automatic Fare Collection, in this section.

These Hyderabad Metro Rail stations receive power at 33kV voltage through ring main fed from 132/33/25 kV Receiving Substations (RSS) located at MGBS and Uppal.

After the inspection, DVS Raju, CEIG said, “Commissioning of these Auxiliary Substations will boost up the progress and hasten the completion of Hyderabad Metro Rail section between JBS-Parade Ground and MGBS of Corridor-II.”

KVB. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, in a statement said, “This is an important development for Corridor-II (JBS-Parade Ground to MGBS-Green Line). The commissioning of auxiliary power supply is from JBS-Parade Ground to Gandhi Hospital.”

Thus far two major corridors I and III have become operational and clocking average numbers of about 3 lakh commuters per day. The construction work on a small extension stretch beyond Hitex City is at an advanced stage.

The entire metro rail network across three corridors, minus a stretch of 6 km in the Old City beyond the Musi river, is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter this year.