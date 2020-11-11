Number of FASTag users rises sharply to over 2 crore: NHAI

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said the number of FASTag users in the country has crossed the two-crore landmark, registering a growth of 400 per cent in a year.
FASTag uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users a smooth and effortless cross-over at toll plazas without waiting/ halting.
“FASTag users in the country have reached two-crore historical landmark, registering growth of 400 per cent in a year. This has increased the total toll collection to Rs 92 crore per day, which is a substantial increase from Rs 70 crore per day, a year back,” NHAI said in a statement.
FASTag contributes to nearly 75 per cent of the total toll collection as of now.
NHAI said it is actively promoting digital payment through FASTag to enhance the user experience on National Highways and reduce pollution on account of queuing of vehicles at toll plazas.
“The Government’s direction to move towards 100 per cent digital transactions for payments at toll plazas on National Highways (NH) provided the required impetus for the FASTag adoption. The dedicated efforts of NHAI, the receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders has led to a stupendous increase in adoption of the digital mode of transaction at the toll plazas,” NHAI said.
At toll plazas, payment is made digitally through FASTag linked to the bank wallet.
As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between drivers and the toll operators, the statement said.
Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is a more practical and beneficial option, it said and added that NHAI is committed to providing commuters a safe, smooth, and seamless journey on National Highways.
