The Indian Railways is anticipating a 107 per cent increase in revenue from carrying coal for thermal power plants .

As per its Budget Estimate for FY24, revenue receipt from carrying coal for thermal power plants is pegged at ₹71,986 crore, more than double of what was estimated in FY23, when earnings in the category were anticipated at ₹34,759 crore.

However, an increase in power demand across the country and prioritisation by the Centre to ensure supplies to power plants saw the Railways revise their earnings estimates, under the category, in FY23, to ₹66,288 crore, the Budget documents show.

Comparing the revised estimate FY23 numbers to Budget estimated earnings in FY24 show a 9 per cent-odd increase.

Incidentally, earnings (Budget estimate) from the transport of coal for FY24 is pegged at ₹89,876 crore, up over 16 per cent from FY23 BE where it was pegged at Rs 77,250 crore.

Earnings from the transport of coal is the largest category after passenger earnings accounting for over a third of the projected revenue of the Railways at ₹2,64,500 crore.

Earnings from the transport of coal also include receipts from the movement of coal for steel plants, washeries (coal), and other public users.

Revenue from cement, goods and passengers

Transport of cement is anticipated to be the second highest revenue grosser for the Railways in FY24 Budget Estimates at ₹14,074 crore (approx), up some 17 per cent over year-ago-period estimates when earnings were anticipated to be ₹12,022 crore, as per BE FY23. Revised earnings in the category are expected to be at ₹12,400 crore – up 3 per cent over the fiscal’s estimates.

As per the Budget documents, revenue receipt from the transport of goods is pegged at ₹17,95,000 crore in Budget estimate for FY24, up 9 per cent over ₹165,000 crore earnings of FY23 BE.

Passenger earnings for Railways in FY24 (Budget estimate) are pegged at ₹70,000 crore. Passenger revenue is expected to see a 20 per cent jump over the FY23 budget estimates of ₹58500 crore. The same has been revised upwards for FY23 at ₹64,000 crore.

Overall, the Railways anticipate its earnings in FY24 (BE) to be at ₹2,64,500 crore; up 10 per cent over the FY23 (BE) of ₹239,500 crore. Revised earnings estimate for FY23 is anticipated at ₹242,600 crore.