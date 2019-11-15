Railways to mark up food prices in about five months

The Indian Railways has issued a new set of food prices, which will come into effect after about five months, according to an official source in the know.

The increase in food prices will also raise the price of tickets on trains where the ticket fare includes the price of food. Passengers also use the e-catering facility to pre-order food.

The delay in introducing higher food prices is because train tickets are booked almost four months in advance, and a number of people pay for their food in advance, while booking their tickets.

The Railways has also widened the variety of food available, by adding biryani to the menu.

On the Rajdhani Express, Duranto Express and Shatabdi Express trains, passengers in the 2-tier AC, 3-tier AC and Chair Car, who form the largest chunk of AC passengers, will have to shell out Rs 10 more for tea and Rs 60 more for lunch and dinner.

On popular demand, passengers on mail and express trains will be able to order biryani (vegetable, egg and chicken) for Rs 80 to Rs 110.

The sale of snacks such as samosa and pakoda may continue on the mail and express trains, the Indian Railways has said.

In these mail and express trains, passengers will continue to get the Janta meal, comprising seven poories, aloo curry and pickle, for Rs 20.

According to the Railways, IRCTC will not get to decide the menu of catering services on the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duranto trains any more. However, IRCTC will also be responsible for making available cleaner, better quality food and reducing complaints in catering services.

IRCTC, the Railways PSU that was recently listed, also has to ensure that quantity and quality are in line with the tariff and no undue benefit is passed on to the “service provider”.

About 12 lakh meals are served every day and 24,000-25,000 meals are booked through e-catering, according to an IRCTC source.

The number of meals served excludes the food bought from unorganised vendors selling tea, coffee, idli, dosa, mudhi-mixture, chips and cold drinks, among others. Many people also carry their own food with them.